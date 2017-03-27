Garden Party to benefit Rubya s Kids

Thursday Mar 30

Put on your dancing shoes or just some that you like to stroll around in and join people from all walks of life at a garden party that has become a tradition to help support and expand Miss Ruby's Kids, which is responsible for many young children learning the joy of reading. Miss Ruby's Kids Annual Garden Party is on April 2 at the Pawley's Plantation Golf & Country Club.

