Firefighters rescue three people from Georgetown house fire

Wednesday Mar 8

GEORGETOWN, SC Two elderly people and their caregiver were rescued from a house fire on Pyatt Street in Georgetown after crews arrived on the scene at around 4:45 Wednesday morning, according to Fire Chief Charlie Cribb with Georgetown City Fire Department. Chief Cribb said three people were reported trapped inside the house.

