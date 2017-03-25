FBI: New Search for Brittanee Drexel's Remains Continues in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach Police say officers from their department along with sheriff's deputies and the FBI began searching for Drexel's remains Friday in an area around Georgetown, South Carolina. Rochester native Drexel was 17 when she was last seen leaving the Bluewater Hotel in Myrtle Beach during a Spring Break trip in 2009.
