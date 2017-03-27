FBI closer to arrests in Brittanee Drexel case following three-day search in Georgetown
The FBI has concluded a three-day search in Georgetown County for information in the Brittanee Drexel case and says it is advancing the case. AP Photo/Myrtle Beach Police Department Federal agents and local authorities began their search here on Friday morning, concentrating on a wooded area and open field off of Foxfire Court, just outside of Georgetown city limits.
