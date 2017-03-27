FBI Advances Search For Spring Breaker Feared Murdered, Fed To Alligators
More than seven years after a teenager was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered, investigators in South Carolina converged on a wooded dead-end dirt road this weekend. The search for 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel's remains began Friday, with an excavator digging in the Greentown community of Georgetown County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC