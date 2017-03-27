FBI Advances Search For Spring Breake...

FBI Advances Search For Spring Breaker Feared Murdered, Fed To Alligators

More than seven years after a teenager was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered, investigators in South Carolina converged on a wooded dead-end dirt road this weekend. The search for 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel's remains began Friday, with an excavator digging in the Greentown community of Georgetown County.

