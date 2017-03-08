Emotions about shuttered Georgetown steel mill site come out during community meeting
City and county leaders in the Georgetown area are hearing what the community wants for the future of the shuttered steel mill site. The majority of those who asked questions and spoke up at Thursday night's community meeting were in favor of reopening the steel mill site rather than redevelopment.
