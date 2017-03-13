Debate over future of Georgetown steel mill site continues at final community meeting

While the city of Georgetown works to figure out a long-term plan for the steel mill site, the local steelworkers union president said the short-term future is already being figured out and it would involve the mill's reopening. "We have a labor contract between the new company and I keep referring to it as the new company because there's no doubt in my mind that we will be opening up the steel mill," said James Sanderson, USW Local 7898 president.

