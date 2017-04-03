Couple of seven months gets engaged at Dead Dog Saloon
Federal Bureau of Investigation Supervisory Agent Don Woods would not say what the FBI discovered in the last three days investigating the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel in the Georgetown area, but he did say that the "investigation was advanced." The plunger is pushed on a nasal syringe simulating how Narcan forms a mist and is given to a person in an opioid overdose on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC