Coal ash: 'Why in the world would we be importing it?'

This July 20, 2016 photo provided by The SEFA Group shows a coal ash processing facility in Georgetown, S.C. Fly ash is enclosed in pipes and pneumatically conveyed for use as a sustainable material in concrete as part of SEFA Group's STAR Process. As Virginia and its public utilities struggle to cope with the coal ash buried in pits and ponds across the state, tons more of the industrial byproduct is being imported each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.