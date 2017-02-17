WJXY/Georgetown, SC Adds Marty Shirah...

WJXY/Georgetown, SC Adds Marty Shirah For Mornings

COLONIAL MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT Country WJXY /GEORGETOWN, SC has added MARTY SHIRAH as morning host for "MARTY IN THE MORNING." "MARTY is a great talent and has friendships with some legendary Country music artists because of his time in BRANSON," said COLONIAL MEDIA Chairman/CEO JEFF ANDRULONIS.

