Where therea s smoke, therea s fire, ...

Where therea s smoke, therea s fire, but this one is under control

Wednesday Feb 1

A large fire issuing a huge plume of smoke between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is a controlled burn being conducted by the South Carolina Forestry Commission, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling. Dowling says the active fire around Edge Road and S.C. 90 in the area of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 and Watertower Road.

