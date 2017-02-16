Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 13
This photo shows "Red Walls," a painting by Rose Sandifer, part of the "Life in the American West" exhibit through April 16 at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
