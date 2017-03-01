Police seek owner of Alan Love Home Improvement in fraud case
GEORGETOWN, SC Police are searching for the owner of Alan Love Home Improvement after he took a $4,000 check from a victim January 30 and stopped all contact with him, according to a Facebook post from Georgetown Police Department. Robert Alan Love, 30, was supposed to purchase shingles and other supplies with the down payment, but instead he cashed the check and stopped all contact with the victim.
