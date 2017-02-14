Georgetown named finalist in $500K Ma...

Georgetown named finalist in $500K Main Street award

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Amid tears and cheers, a small group of Georgetown business and civic leaders gathered at the Coffee Break CafA© on Front Street found out at 7 a.m. Thursday that their community was one of the five finalists for $500,000 in goods and services to revitalize Front Street and the town's central business district. Also on the list are Bristol Borough, Pa.; Kingsburg, Calif.; North Adams, Mass.; and Red Wing Minn.

