Georgetown named finalist in $500K Main Street award
Amid tears and cheers, a small group of Georgetown business and civic leaders gathered at the Coffee Break CafA© on Front Street found out at 7 a.m. Thursday that their community was one of the five finalists for $500,000 in goods and services to revitalize Front Street and the town's central business district. Also on the list are Bristol Borough, Pa.; Kingsburg, Calif.; North Adams, Mass.; and Red Wing Minn.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|20
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
