Georgetown named finalist in $500K Main Street award

Amid tears and cheers, a small group of Georgetown business and civic leaders gathered at the Coffee Break CafA© on Front Street found out at 7 a.m. Thursday that their community was one of the five finalists for $500,000 in goods and services to revitalize Front Street and the town's central business district. Also on the list are Bristol Borough, Pa.; Kingsburg, Calif.; North Adams, Mass.; and Red Wing Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.