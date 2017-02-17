Georgetown County teacher's aide accu...

Georgetown County teacher's aide accused of sending nude photos to students

GEORGETOWN, SC A teacher's aide for a Georgetown County school has been arrested for allegedly disseminating obscene materials to two female students. According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Dashawn Roshaye Miller, 26, of Kingstree, was charged with dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and with dissemination of obscene material.

