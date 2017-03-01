Five plead guilty, sentenced in Georgetown County heroin trafficking case
GEORGETOWN, SC Five people have pleaded guilty to charges related to heroin trafficking stemming from an August 2015 incident in Murrells Inlet and been sentenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC