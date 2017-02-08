Economy: Steel mill plan hinges on community support
Supporters of redeveloping 100 acres of waterfront property in Georgetown that include ArcelorMittal's steel mill and the state port have scheduled community meetings next month to begin generating public buy-in and momentum for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Tue
|gwww
|21
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC