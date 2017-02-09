Craigslist post alludes to violence a...

Craigslist post alludes to violence against Trump protesters

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach Police are aware of a post on Craigslist alluding to violence against protesters in South Carolina, and say they are monitoring the situation. The post, which appears to have been posted in the "Rants and Raves" section of the Myrtle Beach Craigslist, is titled: "White Men Ready For War."

