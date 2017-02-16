Could Georgetowna s steel mill return to production? Ita s a possibility.
ArcelorMittal, the company that owns Georgetown's waterfront steel mill, currently is in talks with potential buyers, according to a statement from company spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford. "ArcelorMittal continues to actively market its former wire rod facility in Georgetown, S.C. to potential buyers and is in ongoing discussions with several interested parties," she wrote.
