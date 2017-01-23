Woman charged in stabbing death of Ge...

Woman charged in stabbing death of Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC A man was hospitalized and later died after being stabbed in the chest Saturday night in Georgetown County. According to a Georgetown County Sheriff's Office news release, Charles Foster Johnson III, 47, died of his injuries sustained in the assault.

