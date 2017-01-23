Woman charged in stabbing death of Georgetown man
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC A man was hospitalized and later died after being stabbed in the chest Saturday night in Georgetown County. According to a Georgetown County Sheriff's Office news release, Charles Foster Johnson III, 47, died of his injuries sustained in the assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC