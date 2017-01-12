Two suspects stole purse from Georget...

Two suspects stole purse from Georgetown Walmart, police say

GEORGETOWN, SC Two suspects stole a purse from the Walmart in Georgetown on December 7, according to the police department's Facebook post. The Georgetown Police Department are seeking the identity of the suspects.

