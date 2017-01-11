Suspect captured, charged in sexual a...

Suspect captured, charged in sexual assault of Georgetown Co. teen

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN, SC A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from Georgetown County Thursday, according to GCSO's press release. James E. Klinger, 19, was wanted in connection to a sexual assault, which occurred several times in the Murrells Inlet area during the month of September, the release states.

Georgetown, SC

