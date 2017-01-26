State ports authority will look into ...

State ports authority will look into best use of Georgetown port

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN, SC The South Carolina Ports Authority has entered into an agreement with those involved in a land study to decide the best use of the area that houses the Port of Georgetown. Clint Eisenhauer, senior vice president of external affairs for the SCPA, said it is good for the authority to participate in an Urban Land Institute study to figure out how the real estate would best benefit the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared mason Jan 15 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan 9 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Hurricane Mathew damage issues? Oct '16 Need-info 2
Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16) Oct '16 bbb 7
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC