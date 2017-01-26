State ports authority will look into best use of Georgetown port
GEORGETOWN, SC The South Carolina Ports Authority has entered into an agreement with those involved in a land study to decide the best use of the area that houses the Port of Georgetown. Clint Eisenhauer, senior vice president of external affairs for the SCPA, said it is good for the authority to participate in an Urban Land Institute study to figure out how the real estate would best benefit the region.
