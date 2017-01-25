Sea Grant Consortium talks working waterfronts in Murrells Inlet, Georgetown

South Carolina's working waterfronts in five communities - Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, McClellanville, Mount Pleasant and Port Royal face some similar challenges as they strive to stay viable but also diverge in goals for that survival into the future. That's the conclusion of researchers with the Sea Grant Consortium, Clemson University and the College of Charleston who are bringing the results of a 2015 series of focus groups that included commercial fishers, tourism and government officials, restaurant and retail seafood business owners, nonprofit and industry representatives, and the DNR - in each of the communities.

