Protect S.C. working waterfronts
For all the success the push to eat local has had in bringing local produce to local tables, Lowcountry fishermen and seafood businesses are still too often struggling to get by. It's partly a question of economics and globalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC