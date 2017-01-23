Preserving the 'working waterfront' might come down to which docks can
Competing fishing, business and residential interest have spurred conflict on Mount Pleasant's Shem Creek and led the town to create a task force. Leroy Burnell/Staff In McClellanville, longtime commercial fishing businessman Rutledge Leland is mulling retirement from Carolina Seafoods and talking to the town's cadre of shrimpers and other fishing professionals about forming a co-op along Jeremy Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC