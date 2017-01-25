Port of Georgetown will be closed, in...

Port of Georgetown will be closed, included in city's steel mill redevelopment plans

The State Ports Authority will close its struggling Port of Georgetown so local governments can include it in a redevelopment plan to replace the idled ArcelorMittal steel mill with a mixture of waterfront businesses and light industry, officials said Tuesday. The redevelopment efforts are in the early stages and there is no timetable for the Georgetown port's closure, said Clint Eisenhauer, the SPA's senior vice president for external affairs.

