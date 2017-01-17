Law enforcement: Humvee stolen from National Guard armory in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a four-door Humvee that was stolen from a local National Guard armory. According to a GCSO press release, deputies were notified on Wednesday morning the vehicle was missing from the South Carolina National Guard Armory, located at 3777 S. Fraser St. The four-door Humvee is described as being camouflage in color, with a soft top, the release stated.

