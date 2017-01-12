House theaters welcome special guests this winter

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers - with Steve and Rudy - will return at 7:30 p.m. Friday to the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, for the 2017 benefit for the Pardue Family "Children in Need" Fund, with the Waccamaw Community Foundation. Details at 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and www.mysticalgolf.com/ourcharities.php and www.gatlinbrothers.com.

