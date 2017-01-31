Groundhog Day marks winter midpoint, ...

Groundhog Day marks winter midpoint, but area already springing with events

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Contestants mark the formal start last year in the "The Amazing Myrtle Beach State Park Challenge Race." The 2017 adventure will cover about 5 miles on March 4, with room for 30 teams of two, each with at least one adult, and no one younger than 12. Register by Feb. 11. Details at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

