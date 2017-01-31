Groundhog Day marks winter midpoint, but area already springing with events

Contestants mark the formal start last year in the "The Amazing Myrtle Beach State Park Challenge Race." The 2017 adventure will cover about 5 miles on March 4, with room for 30 teams of two, each with at least one adult, and no one younger than 12. Register by Feb. 11. Details at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.

