Conway Innovation Center launches business loan program

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Horry Independent

The Conway Innovation Center is starting the New Year with some good news for people who want to start new businesses or upgrade an existing one. Through a new affiliation with CommunityWorks Carolina in Greenville, CIC officials are now offering microloans of up to $50,000 at 8 percent with a six-year payback.

