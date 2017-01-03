Community relations: March between on...

Community relations: March between once-segregated schools a first step

It's less than a mile from the former Winyah High campus to the former Howard High campus, but if Al Joseph can get a large and diverse crowd to walk that distance he thinks Georgetown County will be on the way toward healing long-standing racial divisions.

Georgetown, SC

