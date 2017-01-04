Charleston comes together after churc...

Charleston comes together after church shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

The Rev. Matthew Watley welcomes visitors at Emanuel AME Church during a memorial ceremony in June 2016 marking the first anniversary of the shootings at the church where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 7 Musikologist 15
Hurricane Mathew damage issues? Oct '16 Need-info 2
Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16) Oct '16 bbb 7
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Waccamaw Library begins a Meditation and Mindfu... Sep '16 many other victims 1
Melody Jul '16 Does anyone know 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC