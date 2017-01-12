Camellias bring bustling blooms to annual show | Best Bets

This photo shows an Edna Bass variegated camellia. See such beauty in these winter-blooming flowers at the Grand Strand Camellia Society's 13th annual show - with the American Camellia Society and Atlantic Coast Camellia Society -1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Inlet Square, at U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.