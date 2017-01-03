Arts: Exhibit of Lowcountry's "lost artist" ready to open
Amelia Blake of Georgetown remembers watching her Uncle Jule Owens painting a picture in the yard at his mother's house in the rural Choppee community many years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife? (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Waccamaw Library begins a Meditation and Mindfu...
|Sep '16
|many other victims
|1
|Melody
|Jul '16
|Does anyone know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC