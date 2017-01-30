30-foot-long humpback whale spotted o...

30-foot-long humpback whale spotted off South Carolina shore, winter migration underway

Wednesday Jan 4

Paula Workman had never seen anything like it before, not from her beachfront porch, the huge whale that rose out of the sea behind the breakers. The winter migration is underway for the critically endangered right whales and other mammoth mammals.

Georgetown, SC

