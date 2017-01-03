Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 1

Myrtle Beach State Park, on South Kings Highway, and Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens - along with Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, near McClellanville - will have "First-Day Hikes," guided tours on Sunday. Ann Malys Wilson , a longtime interpretive ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, leads a tour last year.

