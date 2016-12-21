South Carolina: 'A Normal Heart,' org benefits

Published: December 30, 2016 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: December 29, 2016 at 7:24 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor CONWAY, S.C. - The drama "A Normal Heart" will be performed on Jan. 6-7, 13-14, 7:30 p.m., and Jan 8 and 15, 3 p.m., at Theatre of Republic, 331 Main St. The production tells the story of Ned Weeks, a gay activist who is enraged at the indifference of public officials and the gay community. While trying to save the world from itself, he confronts the personal toll of AIDS when his lover dies of the disease, the theatre shared.

