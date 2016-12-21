Santa visits beach while Atalayaa s decked out | Best Bets
Santa Claus, shown on a visit from earlier this decade, will return for the annual "Santa at the Beach!" 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdayat Myrtle Beach State Park, and pose for free family photos with your own camera, and all pets on leashes, noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Details from the park, on U.S. 17 Business, outside the city's south limits, at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife?
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Waccamaw Library begins a Meditation and Mindfu...
|Sep '16
|many other victims
|1
|Melody
|Jul '16
|Does anyone know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC