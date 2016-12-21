Santa visits beach while Atalayaa s decked out | Best Bets

Santa Claus, shown on a visit from earlier this decade, will return for the annual "Santa at the Beach!" 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdayat Myrtle Beach State Park, and pose for free family photos with your own camera, and all pets on leashes, noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Details from the park, on U.S. 17 Business, outside the city's south limits, at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.