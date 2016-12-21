Salvation Army to open emergency cold weather shelter in Greenville Friday night

Officials said the shelter will be open from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and will reopen on nights when the temperature is below 40 degrees. The Salvation Army said people in need can also inquire about electric heaters, which will be provided to applicants over the age of 55, families with a child under the age of 5, or individuals with a documented disability.

