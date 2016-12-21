Man sentenced to 35 years for 2015 Georgetown murder
GEORGETOWN, S.C. A man from Conway pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 27-year-old. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says that Dennis Cumbee, 23, of Conway pleaded guilty to the murder of Tory Thomas before Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson.
