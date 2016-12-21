Georgetown man sentenced to 35 years for 2015 fatal shooting
A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Georgetown, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Cumbee, 23, of Conway pleaded guilty to murder.
