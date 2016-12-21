EnviroSep expansion in Georgetown Co....

EnviroSep expansion in Georgetown Co. to bring 100 new jobs

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC A company that designs and manufactures modular chiller, boiler and pump packages for industrial and commercial markets is expanding in Georgetown County with a $5.2 million investment that is expected to create 100 new jobs over the next five years. GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC - EnviroSep, located in in the Georgetown County Airport Industrial Park, is expanding its existing operations, it announced today.

Georgetown, SC

