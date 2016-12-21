Dive into history with Hunley sub, ot...

Dive into history with Hunley sub, other Lowcountry sites

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, near McClellanville, off U.S. 17, 16 miles south of Georgetown, and after crossing the South Santee River, into Charleston County. Guided mansion tours are given at noon and 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays - and "Hampton Illuminated" is 5:30-7 p.m. this Saturday, for $15, with reservations at 843-546-9361.

