Conway man sentenced 35 years for Georgetown birthday party shooting
A Conway man pleaded guilty to murder Monday in the 2015 shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Georgetown, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced in a release. Dennis Cumbee, 23, was scheduled for trial in the case in January, but pleaded guilty before Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson on Monday.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife?
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Waccamaw Library begins a Meditation and Mindfu...
|Sep '16
|many other victims
|1
|Melody
|Jul '16
|Does anyone know
|1
