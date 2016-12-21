2 Big Firms Stiffed $800,000 by Same Client
Using excuses that included his house was struck by lightning, a client struck two big law firms with more than $800,000 in unpaid attorney's fees. What really shocked the lawyers, however, was that one firm unwittingly vouched for the client to the other firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
|Flirt with my wife?
|Oct '16
|bbb
|7
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Waccamaw Library begins a Meditation and Mindfu...
|Sep '16
|many other victims
|1
|Melody
|Jul '16
|Does anyone know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC