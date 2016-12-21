2 Big Firms Stiffed $800,000 by Same ...

2 Big Firms Stiffed $800,000 by Same Client

Monday Dec 19

Using excuses that included his house was struck by lightning, a client struck two big law firms with more than $800,000 in unpaid attorney's fees. What really shocked the lawyers, however, was that one firm unwittingly vouched for the client to the other firm.

