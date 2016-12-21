Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Nov. 28

"A Very Fashionable Christmas! Having A Ball!" continues through Dec. 30 at Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown, with guided tours available at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with admission of $12 for ages 18-64, $10 ages 65 and older, $6 ages 6-17, and free ages 5 and younger. Details at 843-546-7706 or www.kaminskimuseum.org.

