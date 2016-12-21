South Strand Optimist Club honors high school students

The South Strand Optimist Club honored four high school students on November 17 during the club's "Against All Odds" program sponsored by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office The program was held at the club's monthly meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway in Litchfield. It recognizes students, who through an extremely difficult situation, have overcome disadvantages and excelled in academic and still managed to excel in academics and extracurricular activities.

