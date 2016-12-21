Residents concerned with Georgetown s...

Residents concerned with Georgetown schools hiring practices, among other issues

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Contending that the Georgetown County schools have failed to abide by federal Justice Department rulings dating back to the 1990s, NAACP leaders aired those concerns during a Tuesday meeting at the Georgetown Public Library. Topics discussed were hiring practices of the district, including recruitment of minority teachers and nepotism; the expulsion rate among black students, particularly males; funding for the Coastal Montessori Charter School that opened its new building Nov. 16; and equality of funding throughout the district that spans more than 1,000 square miles and serves more than 9,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 7 Musikologist 15
Hurricane Mathew damage issues? Oct '16 Need-info 2
Flirt with my wife? Oct '16 bbb 7
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Waccamaw Library begins a Meditation and Mindfu... Sep '16 many other victims 1
Melody Jul '16 Does anyone know 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,270 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC