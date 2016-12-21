Residents concerned with Georgetown schools hiring practices, among other issues

Contending that the Georgetown County schools have failed to abide by federal Justice Department rulings dating back to the 1990s, NAACP leaders aired those concerns during a Tuesday meeting at the Georgetown Public Library. Topics discussed were hiring practices of the district, including recruitment of minority teachers and nepotism; the expulsion rate among black students, particularly males; funding for the Coastal Montessori Charter School that opened its new building Nov. 16; and equality of funding throughout the district that spans more than 1,000 square miles and serves more than 9,000 students.

