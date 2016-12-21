County Council mulls tax increase to ...

County Council mulls tax increase to pay for Coast RTA projects

Wednesday Nov 30

The Horry County Council is mulling whether a tax should be raised to fund public transportation through Coast RTA to replace an aging bus system, outdated maintenance shop, and add bus stops and new transfer facilities. State law does not permit transportation funding to come from property millage taxes, and Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said raising the road fees should not be an option.

